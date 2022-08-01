Oxidizing Agent - Dichromate Ion

So now we take a look at our next oxidizing agent, which is our di chromite ion. It is normally found in as a form of potassium di chrome eight, with the potassium ion being more of a spectator ion. Now we're gonna say here that the dye chromite ion is not as strong as an oxidizing agent like Siri um four plus or permanganate. But its advantages are because it's not as strong, it's more stable, therefore can be used as a primary standard. Now, disadvantage of it not being as strong as Siri um four plus ion or our permanganate ion is that it wouldn't work with weaker reducing agents. Now we're gonna say that it's reduction half cell reaction within an acidic solution can be seen as di chrome eight plus 14 moles of H plus ions are reduced with six electrons to produce two moles of chromium three plus ion plus seven moles of water. Now, in terms of our di chrome eight and our chromium three, we can say that di chrome it has an orange tinge to it orange color, whereas chromium three plus is green. The thing is, these colors are not different enough for us to really see the difference. So we can't use di chrome it as its own indicator. Like we would with permanganate. Now we're going to say here that diphenyl amine self symphonic acid or diphenyl Ben's iodine cell phonic acid are the preferred indicators to discover the end point here. With the overall equation is going to be monitored by our caramel and platinum electrodes are two types of reference electrodes. Now we're gonna say here that the diphenyl, amine, symphonic acid represents the reduced form. It is colorless and then the oxidized form would actually appear as red violet. So we'd see that color change in terms of the indicator. And once that color change happens we'd be able to spot the endpoint in terms of our redox detraction. Now, once placed into a basic solution, di chrome eight is converted to chrome eight ion. So here we have our chrome eight ion here That's been produced because die Chrome eight was thrown into a basic solution here. The Chrome eight ion here can react um with four moles of H 20 liquid to give us three electrons involved. This produces chromium three hydroxide plus five hydroxide ions. This here is a process in terms of its standardization of our di chromite ion. We're creating a form that's more stable and easier to store for later use. So remember although the dye chromite ion is not as strong as Siri um four plus ion or permanganate, it does have its advantages by being weak. It can be more safely stored for longer periods of time and it can be used as a primary standard click onto the next video to see the different and common types of oxidation reactions that approach that occur with our di chromite ion

