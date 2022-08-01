Oxidizing Agent - Permanganate Ion

So as we said before, your permanganate ion represents one of the strongest oxidizing agents that we can utilize within a given redox filtration. However, it's incredibly difficult to obtain a pure permanganate ion solution. That's because regardless of what you do, there's gonna always be at some point. Some magazines for oxide precipitate that's found within the solution. And we'd say here the equation would be four moles of permanganate ion, Plus two moles of water would break down and do a reduction to produce four moles of magazines for oxide solid, you would produce some oxygen gas as well as some hydroxide base. So there's a constant struggle to keep your pure permanganate ion solution and minimizing the amount of magazines for oxide, solid or precipitate that's being formed. Now, what we can do is we take a solution of your permanganate ion solution which is most likely gonna still have some solid within it. We'll have to boil it and then over time filter out this magazines for oxide so that we're left with a stable permanganate solution, we have to make sure we contain the solution within a dark glass so that light doesn't catalyze the reaction and help to produce even more precipitate. Usually when we make permanganate ion solution within a lab, we're told to store it away in a dark place so that light doesn't reach it so that this catalyzed process doesn't occur. Now, we can pairing it with a reducing agent such as iron two or oxalic acid can be used to help with the standardization process of your permanganate ion solution. Now the standardization will not last for long remember because naturally your solid magazines for oxide precipitate is being created. So you should continuously make a new amount of standardized permanganate solution to make sure you get the most accurate measurements, as well as calculations when using it. Now, when it comes to your mag unease, when it comes to your iron to ion. In the standardization process, we have our per magnate ion reacting with it in an acidic environment. In the process we create our magnets to ion and we create five iron, three ions. So iron goes from being plus two to being plus three. So we know it's being oxidized by the strong oxidizing agent of permanganate ion. In the process of this oxidation, the permanganate ion itself is reduced to this M and two plus form as well as the creation of four moles of water. Now we could also standardize our permanganate ion solution again by using oxalic acid here, it's oxalic acids with an acidic environment. Again, we're gonna make magazines to ion. So it's being reduced to magazines to ion. Now we'd also make carbon dioxide, gas and additional moles of water liquid. Now when it comes to permanganate ion unlike the other oxidizing agents because it's so hard to keep a pure permanganate ion solution. We'd say that permanganate ion cannot be used as a standard primary standard. However, because there is such a difference in color when it comes to permanganate, which is purplish in color and uh, manganese to ion, we could use it as its own indicator. We're gonna say near the end point, we're gonna get a slight pinkish color. That will tell us that we have an excess of permanganate ion. For those of you have done labs dealing with permanganate ion, you know that you're doing attrition and drop by drop, you're adding permanganate ion solution uh to your an elite. And there comes a point where you dropped just enough that the solution turns slight pink. That tells us we've reached the end point. If we were to continue to drop additional permanganate ion, the solution would turn a dark purple. So although permanganate ions cannot be used um for our primary standards, because of how hard it is to maintain and prevent the formation of precipitate in the form of magazines for oxide, it could be used as its own indicator because here, permanganate is purplish in color or violet, dark violet And Manganese two Ion is colourless. So that's one benefit in terms of using permanganate ion, you can clearly see where the endpoint could be formed. Now that we've talked about the standardization process, move on to the next video where we take a look at the different types of oxidation reactions that are possible with a strong oxidizing agent such as permanganate ion

