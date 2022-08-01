Oxidizing Agent - Permanganate Ion

So recall that the natural color of our permanganate ion is a dark purple violet color. Now, depending on the ph of the solution, it can influence the type of products that we form and the color transitions that will result here, we're going to say in a highly basic solution. So they have phs that are equal to or greater than 12. They have concentrations that tend to be one molar greater. We're going to say here that are pro magnate ion is reduced to the magnate ion. This magnate ion has a greenish color to it. So here we have a transition in color, however violet and green, it's hard to see exactly where the end point is reached in terms of going from a purplish violet color to that greenish color. Next we're gonna say in highly acidic solutions. So these have phs that are equal to or less than one. We're gonna say permanganate ion is reduced to the manganese to ion here, manganese to ion is a colorless ion. We're gonna say here in acidic environments, we can say that our permanganate ion can serve as its own indicator because here we go from a violet color. Well we go from a a colorless solution and as we're tight trading with permanganate ion, it would transition towards a light pinkish color once we reach our end point. So here in a highly acidic environment we can use permanganate ion as an oxidizing agent as well as our own indicator. Finally, we can say that in a neutral or basic solution, the permanganate ion is reduced to manganese. For oxide precipitate. so it's reduced to this solid here. This solid here has a brownish color, so realize that our pro magnate ion is one of the strongest oxidizing agents that we have. But in terms of standardizing and preparation as well as storage, it's incredibly difficult to use. So we usually rely on the other strong oxidizing agents as other ways of dealing with redox tight rations. Now, of course, at some point, you will come into contact with using permanganate for some type of tip tray shin process if you haven't already realize that it has its usefulness. But again, it's incredibly difficult to use and therefore we tend to stay away from it unless absolutely necessary.

