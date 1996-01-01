EDTA Complexes

So with E. D. T. A complexes comes the discussion of our formation or stability constants. So formation or stability constants represents the equilibrium constant for the reaction between the ligand and a medal here. Our formation or stability constant as shown by this variable. Now the lingering question that we're dealing with is E. D. T. A. Now the general formula is our metal ion here. We don't know what it's charges. So we say N. Plus so it could represent a metal with a plus one charge or plus two charge or plus four. Charger plus three charge plus Y. To the negative four. Why do the negative four represents E. D. T. A. This is the basic form of E. D. T. A. And this is the predominant form that we usually use when dealing with a metal ion. But the other forms of E. D. T. A could also form living connections with the metal is just that it's this one in particular. That is the major form that it's usually used now here when they combined together we get our E. D. T. A. Complex. So here it's M. Y. To the N minus four. So for example if you're dealing with calcium which is plus two in its charge and we're dealing with E. D. T. A. So calcium is plus two. E. D. T. A. Will be minus four here. So the overall net charge would be minus two. So we'd say C. A. E. D. T. A. And this would be 2 - overall at the end If we're dealing with let's say iron three with E. D. T. A. So this is plus three. This is still -4. So overall This would be -1. So that's how the overall charge works. And here we're dealing with an equilibrium that's being established because we have the reversible arrows. And just like with any equilibrium constant will say that our formation or stability constant K. F. Equals products. Overreact. It's so it's equal the E. D. T. A. Complex divided by the concentration of my free metal ion times the concentration of E. D. T. A. This formula itself is useful in determining the concentration of free metal ion within the solution. What happens is that not every ounce or every amount of the free metal will connect with E. D. T. A. There will be some free floating metal ions that are around that having combined with every single E. D. T. A molecule. This expression that we have here can be used in order to determine the amount of free metal ion that's existing within the solution. Now we're gonna say the formation constant for metal E. D. T. A complexes are given below. So these are all the values that we have to realize that some of them have superscripts of A. And B. So when it's A. That means the temperature is 20 degrees Celsius and are ionic strength is 200.1 molar. And for the one that's labeled with a subscript of B. That is 20 degrees Celsius still. But now are ionic strength is one Moeller. What we should realize here is that the common trend is, the higher our charge becomes than our positive charge becomes than the greater the affinity between the ligand and the metal. And the higher your KF value will be okay so again the more positive the charge, the stronger the connection between the living and the metal, the higher your K. F. The more products would be favored. So the more your E. D. T. A. Complex would be formed. Now we're gonna say only a portion of E. D. T. A. Exist in its basic form. And the lower the ph the more the other forms predominate. Remember we have to go to phs of 13 and 14 for 100% of my solution to be in the basic form, if my P. H. Is less than that. Then portions of the solution will exist in the other six forms of E. D. T. A. Now here we're gonna say under a fixed ph the fraction of the basic form of A. D. Ta becomes a constant and can be used to determine the conditional formation constant. So our conditional formation constant is here. So it's K. F. Prime. So we have this value here to say prime. Um It represents the formation of our E. D. T. A complex at any ph value. So here are conditional formation constant equals the fraction of your E. D. T. A. In basic form times your formation or stability constant and that still equals products. Overreacting. So it's still the E. D. T. A complex divided by the concentration of free metal ion times the concentration of E D. T. A. We'll have to utilize these different expressions equations as well as values to answer the following questions. When it comes to E D. T. A, complex is so click on to the next video and see how we approach the question where we're asked to find the concentration of free barium ion within R E D T A. Um complex that's formed when it reacts with e D. T. A. Itself.

