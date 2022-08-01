EDTA Complexes Calculations 1

So for this question, it asked us to determine the conditional formation constant for this E. D. T. A complex at a ph of 8.0. Now remember our conditional formation constant is K prime sub F. It is equal to the fraction of the basic form of E. D. T. A. Which will designate his alpha times my formation or stability constant. Now here, if we take a look remember et itself is -4 in terms of its charge. When dealing with the basic form, the overall charge is minus one. For that to occur, Cobalt here would have to have a charge of plus three. So we're dealing with cobalt three ion interacting with E. D. T. A. To produce this E D. T. A complex. Now here they're telling us that our ph is 8.0. So remember in the chart that we saw a few pages ago when the ph is 8.0, then the fraction of the basic form of E D. T. A gives us a value of 4.2 times 10 to the minus three. Here, when we're dealing with whole integers in terms of ph so 0 to 14, we can simply look at that chart and pick the value that we see for the fraction of the basic form of E. D. T. A. Now remember if our ph is a value that is not a whole imager. So let's say we had uh 6.15 instead of 8.0, we have to utilize the equation that we've used before to figure out the fraction of the basic form. Remember that was the one where we had. K. A. One all the way to K. Six on top divided by H. Plus to the six plus all the other portion of portions of the denominator. So that one would be a longer process in order to figure out the the fraction of the basic form of R. E. D. T. A. Species. But again, we're dealing with whole numbers so we can simply look at the chart and pick the value that we see. Alright, so now we have that then when we're dealing with cobalt three while the log of K. F. For cobalt three ion equals 41.4. But we don't want the log of K. F. We just want K. F. So we're gonna take the inverse log function. So that's K. F. Of cobalt three ion equals 10 to 41.4. So we'll put 10-41.4 here And then multiply those two values together gives me an answer of 1.05 times 10 to the 39 as the conditional formation constant at that exact ph Now remember your K value is greater than one. That means that products are highly favored. Which would mean that when cobalt three ion comes into contact with E. T. T. A. There is a high propensity or high desire to form this complex here. So that's what our KF value was telling us here. And remember the more positive the charge of the metal ion, the greater the affinity the e d t, a molecule or Ligon has for the positive ion, the more they're gonna combine together to help make this complex here. Now that we've seen this simple example, move on to example to remember and utilize some of the techniques that we use in the previous page to help figure out the amount of free tend to ion within this example, given so, good luck guys.

