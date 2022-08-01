EDTA Calculations 1

So for example to we need to determine the fraction of R. E. D. T. A. That exists in the basic form when the ph is 8.50. Now from our chart given here, 8.50 would lie somewhere between eight and nine. Of course. So we should expect our answer to be somewhere between 4.2 times 10 to negative three and 30.41. Remember if they're asking us to determine what our fraction of the basic form of E. D. T. A. Is and all they give us is the ph then the formula that we utilize is alpha. Our fraction of the basic form equals K. K. One times K. A. Two times K. Three times K. Four times K. Five times K six. Remember E. D. T. A. And it's fully pro donated form is a hex a protic acid. Therefore it has six K. Values or six P. K. Values divided by the H plus concentration to the six plus H plus to the fifth times K one plus H plus two. The fourth Times K one times K. two. And keep going. So H. Plus to the third times K. One times K. A. Two times K. A. Three H plus two the second. So we just keep adding R. K. S. So H plus times K one times K. Two times K. Three times K. Four times K. A five plus one more K. A one. All the way to K. A. Six A five K. Six. Now they give us ph so with ph we know what the H plus is because remember H plus equals 10 to the negative ph So it'll be 10 to the negative 8.50. And then here we have our P. K. Values that were given to us. This was zero P. K. A. Two was 1.50 P. K. Three. We had was to P K. Four Was 2.69. P. K. A. five Was 6.13. And then p. K six was 10.37. If you know your P. K. Value then you know what your K. Value is. So here we say that K. One equals 10 to the negative P. K. One. So 10 to the zero. So this would be 10 to the -1.50. Okay this will be 10 to the negative 2.00. 10 to the -2.69. 10 to the -6.13. And finally This would be 10 to the negative 10.37. So all we do here is we plug in these values that we have here into each one of the spaces that we have here. So it's a long arduous process. But this is the formula we have to utilize in order to figure out our fraction of the basic form of E. D. T. A. When you plug in all those values. So when we plug in all the K. Values and we multiply them with each other where we would get as a result is 2.04174 times 10 to the -23. Then we could plug in all the values we have for each one of these here. So when we do that for each one of them would get a bunch of different values. So I'll write them here. So we have 1.0 times 10 to the negative 51 plus 3.162 to 8 times 10 to the negative 43 Plone 3.16228 Times 10 to the negative 36 Plus 1.0 times 10 to the negative 29 plus 6.454 on +654 times 10 to the negative 24 Plus 1.51 356 times 10 to the negative 21 plus 2.04174 times 10 to the -23. So when you add up all of that on the bottom you still have what you have on the top, Divided by all of those units added together on the bottom gives us a grand total of 1.54043 times 10 to the -21. So here when we plug that into our calculators to get our final answer we get an answer of .013 three. Which is a reasonable answer. Technically we should only have two sig figs. Uh for the most part because materials numbers have two sig figs. So we say 20.13. Which is a reasonable answer because it is a number that falls in between these two values of 4.2 times 10 to negative three and 30.41. Remember as our ph is increasing the fraction of the basic form of E. D. T. A. Is increasing in amount. And remember we used this version of the formula when we're only given the ph of the solution. We use this form to figure out the fraction of the basic form. If they had given us the form of each of the seven major forms of E. D. T. A. Then we'd use the original equation to figure out the fraction of basic form of E. D. T. A. Like both formulas are pretty complex and long. So make sure you carefully plug in the right numbers. Step by step in order to find the final answer. Now that you've seen this answer. This practice question that's left on the bottom. This one is much more straightforward telegraph which you'll have to utilize or to find your answer. Once you attempt that come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

