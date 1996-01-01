EDTA Complexes

So here we have to basically discover the amount of free barium ion that exists when we've already formed our A. B. T. A. Complex. So we're gonna say we're gonna utilize this equation here within the question and substitute and barium for that unknown. Em so we're gonna have be a two plus plus E. D. T. A. Remember E. D. T. A. We're dealing with its basic form, so its charges minus four, so minus four plus two from the very um so the net charge at the end will be minus two. So that's how we came up with B. A. Y two minus now. We're gonna have our initial our change and our amount of equilibrium here, they give me an initial concentration for the barium E. D. T. A. Complex as being 0.10 moller. We don't have any initial amounts for the E. D. T. A. And the barium two plus ion, Since we have an initial amount for complex, it's going to be decreasing over time. So this is -1. These two would be plus x. Bring down everything. So this is plus X plus x 0.10 minus x. Alright, so with any ice chart setups or which we have to figure out equilibrium amounts. We need to know what are our formation constant will be in this case and not just our formation constant but are conditional formation constant. So we're gonna have to utilize this portion here. So our conditional formation constant equals the fraction of E. D. T. A. That exists in its basic form times our formation or stability constant. So they're telling us that the ph is 10. Remember on our previous videos we said that when the ph is 10, if we look on the chart from a few pages ago, we know that the value of our basic form of E D. T. A would be 100.30. Now we need to figure out what our K. F is. Well for barium ion here it is. Right here The log of K. F. of burying a 7.88 salah log of K. F. For barry Mayan Equals 7.88. But I want I don't want the log of K. F. I just want K. F. So I take the inverse of the log function. So now K. F of barium ion equals 10 to 7.88. So that is what my K. F would equal When I multiply those two together. That gives me 2.28 times 10 to the seven. Now that I have my conditional formation constant which is based on the ph given we're gonna say that this constant like all other constant equals products. Overreact mints. So my barium complex divided by my barium ion times E. D. T. A. All we're gonna do now we're gonna plug in the values that we know. So we know that our conditional formation constant. We calculated it as 2.28 times 10 to the seven equals at equilibrium. This is 70.10 minus X. Divided by both of these. Multiplying each other on the bottom is X squared. So we're gonna have to solve for X. So we're gonna multiply both sides now by X squared. So 2.28 times 10 to the seven X squared equals 70.10 minus X. So this X variable has the largest power so it's the lead term. So everything has to be moved over to its side. So my equation now is 2.28 times 10 to the seven X squared Plus X -110. Next we're gonna use the quadratic formula in order to isolate our X variable. So here it will be negative one plus or minus one squared -4 times 2.28 times 10 to the seven times negative .10 Divided by two a which is two times 2.28 times 10 to the seven. Alright, so here when we solve, remember this is going to be plus or minus whatever all of this comes out to be. So when we do the math we're gonna say X equals negative one plus. So when I multiply when I do all the functions inside and then I take the square root, That's gonna give me 301 9.93 divided by 4.56 times 10 to the seven or X equals negative one minus 303019.93 Divided by 4.56 times 10 to the seven. So we get two possible values for X. So here for the first one, X. Would be 6.62 times 10 to the negative five molar. Or X would be negative 6.62 times 10 to the negative five moller. Remember at equilibrium your final concentrations cannot ever be negative. It's not possible. So this cannot be the answer for X. This would be my answer for X. And at equilibrium X. Represents the concentration of both E. D. T. A. And barium ion. Here we don't care about the E. D. T. A. We're focused on the barium ion free floating barium ion concentration. So this would be our answer. So when it comes to determining the amount of free floating metal ion, this is the approach we must take. We have to set up a basic ice chart. Look at the store geometric relationship between E. D. T. A. And the free floating ion in the formation of R. E. D. T. A. Complex. Remember we have a Polident E. D. T. A. That forms a 1 to 1 ratio with the free floating metal ion. So for every one mole of the free floating metal ion, we have one mole of E. D. T. A. You also have to determine the conditional formation constant. And use that at the particular ph given to determine your final concentration at the end. So keep in mind the approaches that we used here to find the answer for free floating metal ions.

