EDTA Calculations 1

So here it states the formal concentration of E. D. T. A. Is 1.50 millimeter. Now we're asked, what is the concentration of the basic form at a ph of 5.0. Alright so we need to determine what the concentration of our basic form will be at this given ph and here we have the overall concentration of E. D. T. A. Out of this total concentration, a portion of it belongs to the basic form. So we're gonna say that the concentration of my basic form equals the initial concentration of E. D. T. As a whole times the fraction of E. D. T. A. That exists in the basic form which we designate as alpha. So here we're gonna change our concentration to molar itty, you can keep it in millimeter but I'll just change it to polarity. So remember here that one million moller is equal to 10 to the -3 molar. So here we have 1.50 times 10 to the -3 molar. And here we're dealing with a ph of five. So what we have here are all our ph values set to a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and an ionic strength of 250.10 Moeller. Remember what do we notice as the ph is increasing as we go from 0 to 14. Look at the fraction that exists in the basic form, we can see that it's increasing and this makes sense because on the previous page we saw that chart with the waves and the lines and we saw that as the ph increased, we got more and more of our basic form. Taking up the um the predominant form of the E. D. T. A solution. And that's all this chart here is telling us as the ph is increasing a greater percentage or a greater fraction of my total E. D. T. A solution exists in the basic form. And what this is telling me is that once I get to phs of 13 and 14 it's so basic that 100% of my total E. D. T. A solution is in the basic form. So all we do now is we just have to look up five for ph and here is my alpha for the basic form at that particular ph so we're just gonna plug that value in. So when we multiply that we get 4.35 times 10 to the -10 moller. So what that answer is telling me, it's telling me that the total amount of E. D. T. A. With all seven forms together totals 1.50 times 10 to negative three molar out of that amount. This is how much of of it exists in the basic form at that ph of five. So just remember this goes in hand with the graph that we saw on the previous page with the waves as the ph is increasing the basic form becomes more and more a predominant part of my overall solution. Now that we've seen this, take a look at example two once you attempted. Or even if you don't attempt it, don't worry, just come back and see how I approach example, too.

