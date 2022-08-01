Properties of Light Calculations 1

So here we're told laser pulse produces 1.242 killer jewels of energy. It was experimentally determined that the pulse contains 3.50 times 10 to the 22 photons determine the wavelength of light in meters emitted by one photon. Alright, so we're talking about energy and we're talking about wavelength. Remember the equation that connects them together is energy of a photon equals plank's constant times the speed of light divided by wavelength in meters. Now we're going to plug in the values that we know from the information given. We want to isolate our wavelength. So here if we rearrange this equation, we'll be able to isolate our wavelength. So wavelength equals planks, constant times speed of light, divided by the energy of a single photon, plug in plank's constant plug in speed of light. So when we do that, all we have to do now is determine what the energy of a single photon is. And plug that into. The formula were given what the total energy is. And we're told that total energy is the result of this many photons. So all we're gonna do here is we're gonna convert my total energy into jewels. So killer jewels cancel out. Now I have jewels and we're gonna divide that by the total number of photons so that we can figure out the energy of a single photon. So we have 1.242 times 10 to the three jewels total divided by the number of photons will give me the energy of a single photon. So there goes the energy of a single photon and we can take that and plug it into our formula. So here jules cancel out seconds, cancel out. We'll have a final answer here in meters. So when we plug all that in, we're gonna get 5.60 times 10 to the negative six m. So just realize for a question like this, the equation that connects wavelength and energy together is this one. But here the energy is of a single photon. So we have to take the total energy and divided by the number of photons to find out what that energy is. Once you do plug it in to isolate your wavelength at the end and meters. Now that you've seen this example, move on to example to look to see if you can determine what the final answer will be for this question. Don't overthink it. Read into what the question is asking you to find and then do any types of manipulations needed to get your final answer. Once you do move, move on and take a look at the video in which I explain how to approach. Example too

