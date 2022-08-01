Properties of Light

So here it asks, what is the energy in jewels of a mole of photons associated with visible light of wavelength for 93 nanometers. Alright, what we're gonna do first is we're going to determine what the energy of a single photon is before we figure out the mole of photons. So we're gonna say the energy of a single photon equals planks constant times. Because the question is dealing with wavelength, we're gonna say times speed of light divided by wavelength. So plank's constant is 6.626 times 10 to the negative 30 for jules, times seconds. Speed of light is 2.998 times 10 to the eight m per second. And we need wavelength to be in units of m. So we have to convert the 493 nm into meters. So one nanometer is equal to 10 to the -9 m. So it gives me 4.93 times 10 to the -7 m, plug that in. So seconds cancel out meters, cancel out what we're going to get at this point is 4.29 times 10 to the negative 19 jewels per photon. Now we have to convert jewels per photon into jewels, per mole of photons. So bring down that value. We're gonna have to get rid of those photons. We're gonna say here one mole of photons just like one mole of anything is equal to avocados, number 6.22 times 10 to the 23 photons. So photons here cancel out. And I'll have as my final answer jewels per mole of photons, so that gives me 2.43 times 10 to the five jewels per mole. So realize we utilized the first equation in order to figure out the energy of a single photon, but then to convert it into molds a photon, we have to use avocados number. Remember that step in order to figure out the final answer for any question that appears like this.

