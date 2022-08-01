Properties of Light

So here we want to say that the speed of a typical wave is equal to the product of mu times lambda. We're going to say in a vacuum. All forms of electromagnetic radiation travel at 2.998 times 10 to the eight m per second. This is called our speed of light. Now our speed of light is equal to the variable C. So speed of light equals the product of mu which is your frequency times lambda, which is your wavelength. We're gonna say that the physicist max Plank and Albert Einstein theorized that light was made up of small packets of electromagnetic energy, which they called quanta. And the energy of a single photon could be calculated by this formula. So here the energy of a single photon equals H times mu H. Here represents plank's constant and it's equal to 6.626 times 10 to the negative 30 for jules times seconds. Now, in addition to this, we can say that energy of a single photon equals Planck's constant times frequency. It is also equal to Planck's constant times your wave number. Now, your wave number is equal to the inverse of your wavelength. Just like frequency is equal to the inverse of your wavelength. Now here, if we were to isolate our wavelength, we'll isolate our frequency here. We could say that divide both sides here by lambda. We can say that frequency is equal to speed of light over lambda through substitution. We can say here that the energy of a single photon equals planks constant times the speed of light divided by the wavelength in meters. So there are two versions of the equation that we can utilize. We can utilize this version here when they give us the frequency and they want us to determine the energy of a single photon. And we can use this version here when they give us the wavelength. And they want us to figure out the energy of a single photon here, this portion and showing the inverse relationship that frequency has with wavelength with the incorporation of your speed of light. So relates back to this portion right here. So just remember and keep in mind the formulas that relate wavelength and frequency to each other and how we can use that information to help us determine the energy of a single photon. Now that we've seen this, move on to the example one and see if you can calculate the wavelength from the given information. Once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.

