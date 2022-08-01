Properties of Light

So here it says to calculate the wavelength in nanometers of the red light emitted by neon sign with a frequency of 4.16 times 10 to the eight megahertz. Alright, so they're asking us to determine wavelength which is represented by the variable lambda and frequency which is represented by mu. They're connected by the equation that speed of light equals frequency times wavelength. Here we're looking for wavelength so we need to isolate wavelength. So my wavelength equals speed of light divided by my frequency speed of light. Remembers 2.998 times 10 to the eight m per second, divided by your frequency in hertz, not megahertz. So we have to do some converting. So we have 4.16 times 10 to the eight megahertz. Remember here that one MHz is equal to 10 to the six hurts. That gives me 4.16 times 10 to the 14 Hz. Take that now and plug it in. So we have 4.16 times 10 to the 14 hertz hurts and seconds inverse are the same. So they're going to cancel out at this point. This will give me my wavelength in meters. So I get 7.21 times 10 to the negative seven m. But remember I didn't ask for the wavelength in meters, I asked for it in nanometers. So we need to do one last conversion to get to our final answer. We have 7.21 times 10 to the negative seven m For every one nanometer, it's 10 to the negative nine m. So meters cancel out. And what we get at the end is 721 nm as our final answer. So that number represents the wavelength of the red light that's being emitted by a neon sign. This answer is reasonable because it lies within the visible light spectrum of the electromagnetic spectrum 721 is around the range of red light. Now that we've seen. Example, one take a look at example to see if you can answer that final question here, we're asking for the energy of a mole of photons. So at this point, you should be able to at least calculate the energy of a single photon. If you don't know what to do after that. Don't worry, come back and see how I approach example, too.

