The Nature of Light

So in terms of the electromagnetic spectrum we said that we look at three variables energy, frequency and wavelength. Now in terms of frequency and wavelength, we're gonna say here that mu represents our frequency. It's the number of waves you have per second and it's using the units of seconds inverse or hurts. Then we're gonna say that lambda represents our wavelength. It's the distance from one crest of a wave to the other and expressed in units of meters here, if we take a look at a typical electromagnetic spectrum wave that's basically done on plane polarized light, we're gonna say here we have our Y axis, our Z axis and our X axis here. Here we're gonna say the top of this wave, the crest to the other wave would represent our wavelength lambda. Then we'd say here that the number of waves we get within a given second would represent my frequency or mu We'd say here that this here represents our electromagnetic wave and then here that's protruding out on the Y axis. This would represent our magnetic field vectors. Now the energy involved is directly proportional to frequency. So the more waves we get per second, the greater the energy would be. We can also say that the height of one wave would be our amplitude. Our amplitude does not directly influence the energy of our particular wave. Again, that is frequencies. Job. So these are the variables that you need to remember. This is how they're related to one another. Remember frequency and wavelength are inversely proportional. If there are several waves within a given second, the frequency will be high, but then the distance between those waves will be very small. So as your frequency is increasing, your wavelength has to be decreasing. Remember, they're connected to the energy of the different types of electromagnetic spectrum radiation that we saw up above.

