The Nature of Light

So here we're going to say that visible light represents a small portion of the continuum of radiant energy. This image that we have here below, known as the electro magnetic spectrum. So our electromagnetic spectrum consists of different forms of electromagnetic radiation. We have gamma rays, X rays UV. Which is ultraviolet light. The small slither here is our visible light spectrum. The portion that we can see without the aid of any instruments. We have infrared, which is IR microwave. And then our radio waves can be separated into FM and am as well as our long radio waves now beyond gamma rays. We also have cosmic rays but we won't go into those. Now realize here that the small portion that we can see is the visible light spectrum that can be expanded out. We have to remember Roy G biv. So Roy G bev, which stands for red, orange, yellow, green, blue indigo and violet. Many more modern electromagnetic spectrum images tend to just combine violet and indigo into just violet. We're gonna say the visible light spectrum ranges from about 380 nm To around 750 nm realize that when we talk about the electromagnetic spectrum, we talk about three variables, We talk about frequency, wavelength and energy, realize as we're proceeding this way that our energy which will just say is E and frequency are both increasing. So as we go from radio waves to gamma rays, the energy is increasing. They are inversely proportional to wavelength. So our wavelength would be dropping same thing with the visible light spectrum it follows the same pattern going this way the energy is increasing as well as the frequency, realize here that ultraviolet is next to violet from the visible light spectrum and that infrared is next to read from the visible light spectrum. Now with each one of these different types of electromagnetic radiation, we have atomic and molecular transitions uh that tend to pop up now with x rays, X rays have the highest energy. If we exempt cosmic rays because they have the highest energy, they're going to cause nuclear changes within a given atom. The energy is so great that it actually can destroy the nucleus of any atom that's exposed to it with X rays, it affects the core electrons within a given atom. So here we can say that this can result in bond breaking and possibly ionization of an element. Next we have is ultraviolet or UV. This has a tendency affecting the valence electrons of a given atom. We're gonna say that this causes electronic excitation. Yeah, visible light also can affect the valence electrons of a given atom. Next infrared causes molecular vibrations. So when Adam or a compound absorbs enough infrared energy, it'll eventually release that excess energy and as it does so it begins to vibrate and these different vibrations cannot help us identify the different types of functional groups within any given unknown compound. Next we have microwaves, microwaves cause molecular rotations within a given element or adam and this can also cause electron spin within a given atom. Finally, radio waves, radio waves can cause nuclear spins within a given element. Now, some of these are connected to the processes involved in determining an unknown compound with radio waves. It's connected to nuclear magnetic resonance, which is NMR. That helps us to determine the different types of carbon and hydrogen structures within a given element. Here, we can say that infrared can help us determine the functional groups of a given element, visible light is used for conjugated systems. That basically means you have a compound that has alternating double and single bonds. These conjugated systems can be identified through the use of what's called UV visible spectroscopy. Now just realize these are different forms of electromagnetic radiation. Each of them has a different effect on a given atom. The higher the energy, the more deeply they can penetrate a given atom and cause much greater effects in terms of that given element or atom. Now that we've seen this, click onto the next video and see how we relate even further the ideas of energy, frequency and wavelength to the electromagnetic spectrum

Hide transcripts