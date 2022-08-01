Properties of Light Calculations 1

So here it says how much total energy in micro jewels per mole would it take to remove the electrons from a mole of hydrogen atoms here, we're told that the ionization energy for a hydrogen atom is 2.178 times 10 to the negative 18 jewels. Alright realize here that they're talking about the ionization energy for a single atom. Adam. Photon. We can say here that this represents the jewels per adam or jewels per photon based on what we know from before. We know that if we have jewels per photon or jewels per atom, we can utilize avocados number in order to convert it to moles of atoms or moles of photons. So we have 2.178 times 10 to the negative 18 jewels per atom, which is again replaceable with photon. We want micro jewels. So we're gonna say here one micro jewel is equal to 10 to the negative six jewels jules cancel out. Now we have micro jewels per atom. And finally we're gonna say that for every one mole of atoms We have 6.02, 2 times 10 to the 23 atoms. So adam's here cancel out. And what we have left at the end is micro jewels per mole of atoms. So that gives me 1.3, 1 times 10 to the 12 micro jewels per mole. So this question was pretty straightforward if you remembered the steps necessary to cancel out Adams or photons and isolate moles. Now that you've seen example to finish off this page by taking a look at the practice example left on the bottom of the page. Once you do that, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.

Hide transcripts