Recall the Power of a Product Rule, which states that for any numbers \(a\) and \(b\) and any exponent \(n\), \((ab)^n = a^n b^n\). This means you raise each factor inside the parentheses to the power outside.
Identify the base factors inside the parentheses and the exponent outside. For example, if you have \((xy)^3\), the base factors are \(x\) and \(y\), and the exponent is \(3\).
Apply the rule by raising each base factor to the exponent separately: \(x^3\) and \(y^3\).
Rewrite the expression as the product of these powers: \(x^3 y^3\).
If needed, simplify each term further by applying other exponent rules or by calculating powers if the bases are numbers.
