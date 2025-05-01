Identify the expression or problem involving exponents that you need to simplify or differentiate using the Power Rule. The Power Rule states that when you have a variable raised to a power, such as \(x^n\), the derivative is \(n \cdot x^{n-1}\).
If the problem involves simplifying expressions with exponents, recall the Power Rule for exponents: when multiplying like bases, add the exponents; when dividing like bases, subtract the exponents; and when raising a power to another power, multiply the exponents.
Apply the appropriate exponent rule based on the problem. For example, if you have \(x^a \cdot x^b\), rewrite it as \(x^{a+b}\). If you have \((x^a)^b\), rewrite it as \(x^{a \cdot b}\).
If the problem involves differentiation, apply the Power Rule by multiplying the exponent by the coefficient and then subtracting one from the exponent: \(\frac{d}{dx} x^n = n \cdot x^{n-1}\).
Simplify the resulting expression by combining like terms or rewriting the expression in simplest form, ensuring all exponents are correctly adjusted according to the Power Rule.
