Recall the Power of a Product Rule, which states that for any numbers \(a\) and \(b\), and any exponent \(n\), \((ab)^n = a^n b^n\). This means you raise each factor inside the parentheses to the power outside.
Identify the base factors inside the parentheses and the exponent outside. For example, if you have \((xy)^3\), the base factors are \(x\) and \(y\), and the exponent is \(3\).
Apply the Power of a Product Rule by raising each factor inside the parentheses to the exponent separately. Using the example, \((xy)^3 = x^3 y^3\).
If the problem includes coefficients or more complex expressions inside the parentheses, apply the exponent to each part accordingly. For example, \((2ab)^4 = 2^4 a^4 b^4\).
Simplify each term if possible by calculating powers of numbers or variables, but do not combine unlike bases. This completes the application of the Power of a Product Rule.
