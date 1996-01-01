17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
20. (x² - 4x + 11) / ((x - 3)(x - 1)(x + 1))
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫₀⁵ 2/(x² - 4x - 32) dx
47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx
54. ∫ (z + 1)/[z(z² + 4)] dz
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ (8x + 5)/(2x² + 3x + 1) dx