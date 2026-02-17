In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
135. Evaluate ∫₀^(π/2) (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx in two ways:
(a) By evaluating ∫ (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx, then using the Evaluation Theorem.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
43. ∫(from 0 to π)(sin t)/(2 - cos t) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (1 / (cos² x tan x)) dx from π/3 to π/4