Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(b) 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(b) 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(c) 1² + 2² + 3² + 4²
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(d) 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + 1/4
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(e) 3
∑ (2m + 2) / 3
m =1