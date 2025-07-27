29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules

Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.

30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4