River flow rates

The following figure shows the discharge rate r(t) of the Snoqualmie River near Carnation, Washington, starting on a February day when the air temperature was rising. The variable t is the number of hours after midnight, r(t) is given in millions of cubic feet per hour, and ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt equals the total amount of water that flows by the town of Carnation over a 24-hour period. Estimate ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt using the Trapezoidal Rule and Simpson's Rule with the following values of n.





n = 6