Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point. The derivative is often denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx and can be calculated using various rules, such as the power rule, product rule, and quotient rule.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It states that if you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with the derivative of the inner function g. This rule is particularly useful when dealing with functions raised to a power, as in the given problem.