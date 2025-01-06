Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
6:13 minutes
Problem 66
Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point. The derivative is often denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx and can be calculated using various rules, such as the power rule, product rule, and chain rule.
Product Rule
The product rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. If u(x) and v(x) are two differentiable functions, the product rule states that the derivative of their product is given by u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating functions that are products of simpler functions, such as in the case of y = tan(xe^x).
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a technique for differentiating composite functions. If a function y is defined as a composition of two functions, such as y = f(g(x)), the chain rule states that the derivative is given by dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is particularly useful when dealing with functions like tan(u), where u itself is a function of x, such as xe^x in this case.
