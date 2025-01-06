Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point. Derivatives are used to find rates of change, optimize functions, and analyze the behavior of functions. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Product Rule The product rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. It states that if you have two functions u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating functions that are multiplied together, such as in the given function y = e^(2x)(2x-7)⁵. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule