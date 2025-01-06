Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point. The derivative is often denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx, and it can be calculated using various rules, such as the power rule, product rule, and chain rule. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Product Rule The product rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. If u(p) and v(p) are two differentiable functions, the product rule states that the derivative of their product is given by u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating functions that are multiplied together, as seen in the given function y = (p+3)² sin p². Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule