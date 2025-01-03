Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Problem 13
What is the derivative of y = e^kx?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It represents the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at a given point. In calculus, the derivative is a fundamental concept used to analyze rates of change and is denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx.
Exponential Functions
Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * e^(bx), where 'e' is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828), 'a' is a constant, and 'b' is a coefficient. These functions are characterized by their rapid growth or decay and are widely used in various fields, including finance, biology, and physics. The derivative of an exponential function has a unique property: it is proportional to the function itself.
6:13
Exponential Functions
Constant Coefficient in Derivatives
When differentiating a function that includes a constant coefficient, such as 'k' in y = e^(kx), the derivative is affected by this coefficient. The rule states that the derivative of e^(kx) is k * e^(kx). This means that the rate of change of the function is scaled by the constant 'k', which influences how steeply the function increases or decreases.
