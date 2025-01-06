Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
8:11 minutes
Problem 41
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = ⁴√(2x / (4x - 3))
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point. The derivative can be calculated using various rules, such as the power rule, product rule, quotient rule, and chain rule.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It states that if you have a function that is the composition of two functions, the derivative can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. This is particularly useful when dealing with functions that involve roots or powers, as seen in the given function.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Quotient Rule
The quotient rule is used to find the derivative of a function that is the ratio of two other functions. It states that if you have a function defined as the quotient of two functions, the derivative is given by the formula: (f/g)' = (f'g - fg') / g², where f and g are the numerator and denominator functions, respectively. This rule is essential for differentiating the given function, which involves a fraction.
Recommended video:
06:43
The Quotient Rule
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning