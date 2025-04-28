Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
4:16 minutes
Problem 4.5.17b
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise] 17. Designing a suitcase A 24-in.-by-36-in. sheet of cardboard is folded in half to form a 24-in.-by-18-in. rectangle as shown in the accompanying figure. Then four congruent squares of side length x are cut from the corners of the folded rectangle. The sheet is unfolded, and the six tabs are folded up to form a box with sides and a lid.
b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Volume of a Box
The volume of a box is calculated using the formula V = length × width × height. In this problem, the dimensions of the box are influenced by the size of the squares cut from the corners, represented by the variable x. Understanding how to express the volume in terms of x is crucial for solving the problem.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. In this context, the domain must consider the physical constraints of the problem, such as the size of the cardboard and the requirement that x must be less than half the shorter side of the rectangle to ensure the squares can be cut.
Graphing Functions
Graphing a function involves plotting its output values against its input values on a coordinate plane. For this problem, once the volume function V(x) is established, graphing it over the identified domain will visually represent how the volume changes with different sizes of the squares cut from the corners, aiding in understanding the relationship between x and V.
