Volume of a Box The volume of a box is calculated by multiplying its length by its width and height. In this case, since the box has a square end, if we denote the side length of the square as 'x' and the length as 'L', the volume can be expressed as V = x^2 * L. Understanding how to express volume in terms of the box's dimensions is crucial for maximizing it under given constraints.

Girth Calculation Girth is defined as the distance around the box, specifically calculated as 2 times the width plus 2 times the height. For a box with a square end, this simplifies to G = 4x + 2L. The problem states that the sum of the length and girth must not exceed 108 inches, which provides a constraint that must be satisfied when determining the optimal dimensions for maximum volume.