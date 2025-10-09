{Use of Tech} Newton's derivation of the sine and arcsine series Newton discovered the binomial series and then used it ingeniously to obtain many more results. Here is a case in point.

a. Referring to the figure, show that x = sin s or s = sin ⁻¹ x.

b. The area of a circular sector of radius r subtended by an angle θ is 1/2r²θ. Show that the area of the circular sector APE is s/2, which implies that

s = 2 ∫₀ˣ √(1 − t²) dt − x √(1 −x²)

c. Use the binomial series for f(x) = √(1 − x²) to obtain the first few terms of the Taylor series for s=sin ⁻¹ x.

d. Newton next inverted the series in part (c) to obtain the Taylor series for x=sin s. He did this by assuming sin s = ∑ aₖ sᵏ and solving x = sin(sin ⁻¹ x) for the coefficients aₖ. Find the first few terms of the Taylor series for sin s using this idea (a computer algebra system might be helpful as well).