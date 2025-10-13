{Use of Tech} Approximating sin x Let f(x)=sin x, and let pₙ and qₙ be nth−order Taylor polynomials for f centered at 0 and π, respectively.

a. Find p₅ and q₅

b. Graph f, p₅, and q₅ on the interval [−π, 2π]. On what interval is p₅ a better approximation to f than q₅? On what interval is q₅ a better approximation to f than p₅?

c. Complete the following table showing the errors in the approximations given by p₅ and q₅ at selected points.

d. At which points in the table is p₅ a better approximation to f than q₅? At which points do p₅ and q₅ give equal approximations to f? Explain your observations.