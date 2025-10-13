Remainders Find the remainder in the Taylor series centered at the point a for the following functions. Then show that lim ₙ→∞ Rₙ(x)=0, for all x in the interval of convergence.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
A limit by Taylor series Use Taylor series to evaluate lim ₓ→₀ ((sin x)/x)¹/ˣ²
{Use of Tech} Newton's derivation of the sine and arcsine series Newton discovered the binomial series and then used it ingeniously to obtain many more results. Here is a case in point.
a. Referring to the figure, show that x = sin s or s = sin ⁻¹ x.
b. The area of a circular sector of radius r subtended by an angle θ is 1/2r²θ. Show that the area of the circular sector APE is s/2, which implies that
s = 2 ∫₀ˣ √(1 − t²) dt − x √(1 −x²)
c. Use the binomial series for f(x) = √(1 − x²) to obtain the first few terms of the Taylor series for s=sin ⁻¹ x.
d. Newton next inverted the series in part (c) to obtain the Taylor series for x=sin s. He did this by assuming sin s = ∑ aₖ sᵏ and solving x = sin(sin ⁻¹ x) for the coefficients aₖ. Find the first few terms of the Taylor series for sin s using this idea (a computer algebra system might be helpful as well).
{Use of Tech} Best center point Suppose you wish to approximate cos (π/ 2) using Taylor polynomials. Is the approximation more accurate if you use Taylor polynomials centered at 0 or at π/6? Use a calculator for numerical experiments and check for consistency with Theorem 11.2. Does the answer depend on the order of the polynomial?
Find the Taylor Series of centered . Then, write the power series using summation notation.