11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(ln²k) / k³ᐟ²
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)k² · 1.001⁻ᵏ
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹ × k²ᵏ) / (k! × k!)
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)((1/3)ᵏ + (4/3)ᵏ)
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)ln((2k + 1) / (2k − 1))
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7 + sin k) / k²