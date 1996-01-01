11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(ln²k) / k³ᐟ²
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)k² · 1.001⁻ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 / √(k + 2) – 1 / √k)
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)((1/3)ᵏ + (4/3)ᵏ)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)ln((2k + 1) / (2k − 1))