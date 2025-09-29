Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a = 0, it is expressed as the sum of (f^n(0)/n!) * x^n, where f^n(0) is the nth derivative evaluated at zero. This series approximates the function near the center point. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Power Series and Summation Notation A power series is an infinite series of the form Σ c_n (x - a)^n, where c_n are coefficients and a is the center. Summation notation compactly expresses this infinite sum using the sigma symbol (Σ), indicating the sum over all terms indexed by n. Writing a function as a power series helps analyze and approximate it. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series