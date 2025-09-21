Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, it is expressed as f(x) = Σ (f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!) (x - a)ⁿ, where n! is factorial and f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative at a. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Derivatives of sin(x) The derivatives of sin(x) follow a repeating cycle every four derivatives: sin(x), cos(x), -sin(x), -cos(x), then back to sin(x). Evaluating these derivatives at x = π/2 simplifies the coefficients in the Taylor series, as sin(π/2) = 1 and cos(π/2) = 0. Recommended video: 04:56 04:56 Derivative of the Natural Exponential Function (e^x)