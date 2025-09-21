Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Taylor Series Expansion
A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, it is expressed as f(x) = Σ (f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!) (x - a)ⁿ, where n! is factorial and f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative at a.
Derivatives of sin(x)
The derivatives of sin(x) follow a repeating cycle every four derivatives: sin(x), cos(x), -sin(x), -cos(x), then back to sin(x). Evaluating these derivatives at x = π/2 simplifies the coefficients in the Taylor series, as sin(π/2) = 1 and cos(π/2) = 0.
Derivative of the Natural Exponential Function (e^x)
Summation Notation for Power Series
Summation notation (Σ) compactly expresses infinite series by indicating the general term and the index of summation. Writing the Taylor series in summation form involves identifying the pattern of coefficients and powers of (x - a), allowing a concise representation of the entire series.
