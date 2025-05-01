Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Suppose a contour map is given for a function f, and you are asked to estimate the partial derivatives f_x(2, 1) and f_y(2, 1) at the point (2, 1). Which of the following best describes how you would use the contour map to estimate these partial derivatives?
A
Estimate f_x(2, 1) and f_y(2, 1) by finding the steepest ascent direction at (2, 1) and using that value for both partial derivatives.
B
Estimate f_x(2, 1) and f_y(2, 1) by counting the total number of contour lines that pass through (2, 1).
C
Estimate f_x(2, 1) by observing the change in f as you move in the x-direction from (2, 1), and estimate f_y(2, 1) by observing the change in f as you move in the y-direction from (2, 1), using the spacing of the contour lines.
D
Estimate both f_x(2, 1) and f_y(2, 1) by measuring the distance between contour lines along any diagonal direction through (2, 1).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of partial derivatives. Partial derivatives measure the rate of change of a function with respect to one variable while keeping the other variables constant. For f_x(2, 1), we focus on changes in the x-direction, and for f_y(2, 1), we focus on changes in the y-direction.
Step 2: Locate the point (2, 1) on the contour map. Contour maps represent levels of constant function values, and the spacing between contour lines indicates the rate of change of the function.
Step 3: To estimate f_x(2, 1), observe the change in the function value as you move horizontally (in the x-direction) from the point (2, 1). The closer the contour lines are in this direction, the steeper the rate of change, and the larger the magnitude of f_x(2, 1).
Step 4: To estimate f_y(2, 1), observe the change in the function value as you move vertically (in the y-direction) from the point (2, 1). Similar to the x-direction, the spacing of contour lines in the y-direction determines the magnitude of f_y(2, 1).
Step 5: Use the spacing of the contour lines to approximate the values of f_x(2, 1) and f_y(2, 1). If the contour lines are closer together, the derivative will have a larger magnitude, and if they are farther apart, the derivative will have a smaller magnitude.
