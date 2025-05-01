Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Which of the following explains why a function f(x) is discontinuous at x = a?
A
The limit of f(x) as x approaches a does not exist.
B
The limit of f(x) as x approaches a exists, but is not equal to f(a).
C
f(a) is not defined.
D
f(a) is defined and the limit of f(x) as x approaches a equals f(a).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of continuity at a point x = a. A function f(x) is continuous at x = a if the following three conditions are satisfied: (1) f(a) is defined, (2) the limit of f(x) as x approaches a exists, and (3) the limit of f(x) as x approaches a is equal to f(a).
Step 2: Analyze the first condition: f(a) must be defined. If f(a) is not defined, the function is automatically discontinuous at x = a.
Step 3: Analyze the second condition: The limit of f(x) as x approaches a must exist. If the left-hand limit (as x approaches a from the left) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches a from the right) are not equal, the limit does not exist, and the function is discontinuous at x = a.
Step 4: Analyze the third condition: The limit of f(x) as x approaches a must equal f(a). If the limit exists but is not equal to f(a), the function is discontinuous at x = a.
Step 5: Summarize the reasons for discontinuity: A function f(x) is discontinuous at x = a if (1) f(a) is not defined, (2) the limit of f(x) as x approaches a does not exist, or (3) the limit exists but is not equal to f(a).
