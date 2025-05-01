Step 4: Construct the general solution using the eigenvalues and eigenvectors. The solution takes the form X(t) = C₁V₁e^(λ₁t) + C₂V₂e^(λ₂t), where V₁ and V₂ are the eigenvectors, λ₁ and λ₂ are the eigenvalues, and C₁ and C₂ are constants determined by initial conditions.