Step 3: Use the method of variation of parameters to find a particular solution y_p for the non-homogeneous equation. The method involves finding two functions u_1(x) and u_2(x) such that y_p = u_1(x)y_1 + u_2(x)y_2, where y_1 = e^{-x} and y_2 = e^{-2x} are solutions of the homogeneous equation.