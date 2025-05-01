Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following functions is a solution to the differential equation 4y + y'' = 0?
A
y = x^2
B
y = an x
C
y = rac{1}{x}
D
y = e^{x/2}
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine which function satisfies the given differential equation 4y + y'' = 0. This involves substituting each function into the equation and verifying if it holds true.
Step 2: Recall the definitions. The differential equation involves the second derivative of the function (y''), so for each candidate function, compute y'' and substitute it into the equation along with the original function y.
Step 3: Start with the first candidate function y = x^2. Compute its second derivative: y'' = 2. Substitute y = x^2 and y'' = 2 into the equation 4y + y'' = 0 and check if the equation is satisfied.
Step 4: Repeat the process for the second candidate function y = an x. Compute its second derivative (y''), substitute y and y'' into the equation, and verify if it satisfies 4y + y'' = 0.
Step 5: Finally, test the given correct answer y = e^{x/2}. Compute its second derivative: y'' = (1/4)e^{x/2}. Substitute y = e^{x/2} and y'' = (1/4)e^{x/2} into the equation 4y + y'' = 0 and confirm that it satisfies the equation.
