Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Of the following, which is not a solution to the differential equation y'' + 9y = 0?
A
y = 2 \, \sin(3x)
B
y = 5 \, \cos(3x)
C
y = -4 \, \sin(3x) + 7 \, \cos(3x)
D
y = e^{3x}
1
Step 1: Understand the differential equation y'' + 9y = 0. This is a second-order linear homogeneous differential equation. The general solution to such equations is typically a combination of sine and cosine functions when the characteristic equation has real roots.
Step 2: Verify the given solutions by substituting each one into the differential equation. For example, substitute y = 2 sin(3x) into the equation. Compute y' and y'' using the derivative rules for trigonometric functions.
Step 3: Substitute y = 5 cos(3x) into the differential equation. Similarly, compute y' and y'' for this function and check if the equation y'' + 9y = 0 holds true.
Step 4: Substitute y = -4 sin(3x) + 7 cos(3x) into the differential equation. Compute y' and y'' for this combination of functions and verify if it satisfies y'' + 9y = 0.
Step 5: Finally, substitute y = e^(3x) into the differential equation. Compute y' and y'' for this exponential function and check if it satisfies y'' + 9y = 0. You will find that it does not satisfy the equation, as the exponential function does not align with the characteristic equation's solutions.
