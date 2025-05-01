Step 5: Construct the general solution using the eigenvalues and eigenvectors. The solution takes the form \( \begin{bmatrix} x(t) \\ y(t) \end{bmatrix} = C_1 e^{\lambda_1 t} \vec{v}_1 + C_2 e^{\lambda_2 t} \vec{v}_2 \), where \( \lambda_1 \) and \( \lambda_2 \) are the eigenvalues, and \( \vec{v}_1 \) and \( \vec{v}_2 \) are the corresponding eigenvectors. Substitute the values of \( \lambda \) and \( \vec{v} \) to express \( x(t) \) and \( y(t) \) explicitly.