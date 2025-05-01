Step 4: Derive expressions for u_1'(x) and u_2'(x) using the Wronskian and the formula for variation of parameters. The Wronskian of cos(x) and sin(x) is W = cos(x) * sin'(x) - sin(x) * cos'(x) = 1. Solve the system of equations u_1'(x) cos(x) + u_2'(x) sin(x) = 0 and u_1'(x) (-sin(x)) + u_2'(x) cos(x) = sin(x) to find u_1'(x) and u_2'(x).