Step 4: Compute u_1(x) and u_2(x) using the formulas derived from variation of parameters. These formulas involve integrating expressions that include the Wronskian of the solutions e^{4x} and e^{-4x}, as well as the non-homogeneous term 16x e^{4x}. Perform the necessary integrations to find u_1(x) and u_2(x).