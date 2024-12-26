4:20 minutes 4:20 minutes Problem 40 Textbook Question Textbook Question Complete the following steps for each function.

c. State the interval(s) of continuity.

f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0 2x^3 if x>0; a=0

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above

