2:25 minutes 2:25 minutes Problem 2.6.77 Textbook Question Textbook Question Find an interval containing a solution to the equation 2 x = cos ⁡ ( x ) 2x=\cos\left(x\right) . Use a graphing utility to approximate the solution.

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above

