3:49 minutes 3:49 minutes Problem 42 Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?

f(x)=√25−x^2

