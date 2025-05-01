Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Continuity
Multiple Choice
Use continuity to evaluate the limit: lim_{x \to 1} \frac{\ln(7 - x^2)}{1 + x}
A
\frac{\ln(8)}{2}
B
\ln(6)
C
\frac{\ln(6)}{2}
D
0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to evaluate the limit \( \lim_{x \to 1} \frac{\ln(7 - x^2)}{1 + x} \) using the concept of continuity. Continuity allows us to substitute the value of \( x \) directly into the function if the function is continuous at that point.
Step 2: Check the continuity of the function \( \ln(7 - x^2) \). The natural logarithm function \( \ln(u) \) is continuous for \( u > 0 \). Therefore, we need \( 7 - x^2 > 0 \) at \( x = 1 \). Substituting \( x = 1 \), we find \( 7 - 1^2 = 6 > 0 \), so \( \ln(7 - x^2) \) is continuous at \( x = 1 \).
Step 3: Check the continuity of the denominator \( 1 + x \). The expression \( 1 + x \) is a polynomial, which is continuous everywhere. Substituting \( x = 1 \), we find \( 1 + 1 = 2 \), so the denominator is continuous at \( x = 1 \).
Step 4: Substitute \( x = 1 \) directly into the function \( \frac{\ln(7 - x^2)}{1 + x} \). This gives \( \frac{\ln(7 - 1^2)}{1 + 1} = \frac{\ln(6)}{2} \).
Step 5: Conclude that the limit is \( \frac{\ln(6)}{2} \), as the function is continuous at \( x = 1 \). Continuity allows us to evaluate the limit by direct substitution.
